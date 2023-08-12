Pakistan: Imran Khan’s party vice chairman reacts to Kakar's selection as Caretaker PM, says “an elegant and educated man’ 

Lahore [Pakistan], August 12 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi reacted to the appointment of Amwarul Haq Kakar as Pakistan’s Caretaker PM and said that the latter is an elegant and educated man, reported ARY News on Saturday.

He also emphasized that Kakar will understand the basic issues of the country better as he belongs to a small province.

PTI Leader said, " Anwarul Haq Kakar is an elegant, educated man and will understand the basic issues of the country better as he belongs to a small province."

In a conversation with ARY News, Shah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not consulted over the nomination of the caretaker prime minister however one party from PDM does not seem happy with Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar’s nomination.

The Imran Khan party’s vice chairman said that its caretaker prime minister’s responsibility is to ensure timely elections.

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Anwarul Haque Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister for the country.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz met and concluded their last round of talks and decided to make Senator Kakar as caretaker PM.

Balochistan lawmaker, Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has also served as the spokesperson of the provincial government prior to his election to the upper house, as per Geo News.

The lawmaker was selected as the 8th interim head of the government, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said Saturday.

Kakar and his party had good ties with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during its government and he was among the people who former prime minister Imran Khan consulted on the matters of Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor