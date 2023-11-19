Pakistan: Kidnapped policeman found dead in Lakki mountains

Lakki Marwat [Pakistan], November 19 : The body of Farmanullah, a Frontier Reserve Police constable abducted by terrorists on Thursday evening, was discovered in the mountains near Land Ahmadkhel area of Lakki Marwat, Dawn reported.

According to an official, Farmanullah had gone to the village to visit a friend when a group of terrorists intercepted and abducted him at gunpoint. Despite the police launching a search operation, the constable's bullet-riddled body was found in the mountains on Friday evening and subsequently moved to Government City Hospital for an autopsy.

"The deceased, a resident of the Nawerkhel area, fell victim to this heinous act," the official stated, highlighting ongoing police efforts to locate and apprehend the terrorists responsible.

In a separate incident, tragedy struck as three individuals, including a woman and a minor girl, lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in a road accident on Friday evening, according to Dawn.

A rescue official reported that a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle carrying five people near Wanda Hajigul on Manjiwala Road, resulting in the immediate deaths of three individuals, including a woman, a teenage boy, and a minor girl. The injured included a male motorcycle driver and a minor boy.

The rescue team swiftly transported the deceased and injured to the Government City Hospital. Due to the severity of their condition, the injured were later referred to a Bannu hospital for further medical attention. The names of the deceased and injured could not be confirmed immediately, Dawn reported.

