Pakistan: Over 100 leaders, workers of Imran Khan's party released on bail 

Swabi (Shangla) [Pakistan], August 11 : About 103 leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf arrested by the local police in Aloch Puran and Bisham on August 5, for protesting against the arrest of former premier Imran Khan,during a crackdown over violation of section 144 were released on bail on Thursday, reported Dawn news on Friday.

As per the Dawn news, they were brought to the court of judicial magistrate Swabi-1, Mohammad Khalil Khan and he released them on bail. Fida Hussain, PTI's former district general secretary, was among the released leaders.

It has been learnt that former MPA Aqibullah Khan, who is Asad Qaiser's brother, ex-MPA Rangaiz Khan and Tehsil Swabi mayor Attaullah Khan also secured their bail before arrest from a local court on Thursday.

The released workers and leaders said that staging a protest demonstration was their constitutional right and added that they would stage such demonstrations in future also. In Shangla, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Tehsil Puran Chairman and over a dozen other activists were released from jail on Thursday after different courts in Shangla, Alpuri and Chakesar granted them bail.

According to Dawn News, the PTI workers were arrested by the local police in Aloch Puran and Bisham on Aug 5 for protesting against the arrest of former premier Imran Khan. Earlier, Jawad Ali Noor advocate of Insaf Lawyer Forum submitted the bail applications in respective courts for bail of the PTI workers.

Jawad Ali Noor told that the district and sessions judge in Alpuri accepted the bail plea for the release of PTI’s tehsil Puran chairman Abdul Maula and six other workers arrested in Aloch Puran, reported Dawn news.

He said the additional sessions judge, Chakesar, also accepted the bail plea of nine PTI workers arrested in Bisham on the night of Aug 5, reported Dawn News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor