Pakistan: Protests in Sindh as govt fails to rescue victims of abduction

Karachi [Pakistan], September 12 : The organisers of the Minority Rights and Aurat March held their second protest at Teen Talwar in Karachi’s Clifton on Monday to condemn the failure of the police and the caretaker Sindh cabinet to ensure the rescue of abducted minority Hindus Sagar Kumar and Priya Kumari, Dawn reported.

Dawn is an English daily published in Pakistan.

Despite promises made by the Sindh Home Minister retired Brigadier Haris Nawaz, the two abductees have still not been recovered. The promises were made during the earlier protest of September 3 by the Minority Rights and Aurat March and, thereafter, during a meeting with them on September 5.

The protesters said they were overjoyed with the recovery of Mukhi Jagdish, Jaideep Kumar and Dr Munir, but at the same time, the utter secrecy on the part of the Sindh police with regard to the facts of their recovery was disconcerting and questionable, as per Dawn.

The protestors said they were shocked by the Sindh police’s failure to act in accordance with the Sindh (Repeal of Police Act, 1861 and Revival of Police Order 2002) (Amendment) Act 2019 and the Criminal Procedure Code 1898 and the settled practice of policing in as much that no FIR had been registered in respect of the abductions of Mukhi Jagdish, Jaideep Kumar, Dr Munir and Sagar Kumar.

The protesters said they were of the view that no statement of Mukhi Jagdish, Jaideep Kumar and Dr Munir had been recorded after their recovery, as is essential under sections 154, 161 or 164 of the CrPC.

Such failure emanates legitimate apprehension against the intention of the Sindh police in taking concrete action, in accordance with the law, against such miscreants, Dawn reported.

Further, according to the report, the protestors also said that even after assuring them on September 3 that Sagar Kumar had been rescued, the home minister flipped on his stance on September 5.

However, he assured of Sagar’s recovery within the next 48 hours.

The protesters demanded that FIRs be registered in respect of the abductions of Mukhi Jagdish, Jaideep Kumar, Dr Munir and Sagar Kumar, and a joint investigation team (JIT) of impartial officers formed to investigate the abductions and the rescue of the abductees while also investigating the role of the concerned officers in these cases.

They also demanded a JIT to be formed regarding the abduction of Priya Kumari and concrete efforts to ensure her recovery.

They also wanted the home minister to clarify the failure to honour the assurances and commitments made by him regarding the rescue of Sagar Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor