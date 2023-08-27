Pakistan: Taxi driver killed for resisting robbery in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], August 27 : A taxi driver was gunned down by unidentified robbers for resisting robbery in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Mumtaz, was taking passengers back home from Jinnah International Airport to New Karachi.

Some unidentified robbers intercepted Mumtaz and asked him to stop the vehicle at the limits of Bilal Colony police station.

As the cabbie tried to resist the robbery, the unidentified men opened fire on him, killing Mumtaz on the spot, ARY News reported.

The police said they have collected evidence from the crime scene and further investigation was underway.

According to the police, Mumtaz was a resident of Nathia Gali and was living alone in Greentown. The family members said Riyaz, the brother of the deceased cab driver Mumtaz, was also killed by robbers eight years ago, ARY News reported.

Earlier, in August, unidentified robbers killed a young man for putting up resistance during a robbery bid near Karachi’s Northern Bypass.

The incident took place when the victim identified as Ibrahim, travelling in a car, was shot and killed during a robbery. He was intercepted by armed muggers riding on a motorbike and as soon as he offered some resistance one of them shot him and rode away, ARY News reported.

In a separate incident this month, a policeman was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Allahdad Ground near Sharafi Goth in Pakistan’s Karachi, as per ARY News.

According to the police, the unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at the officer.

Notably, Pakistan has been witnessing a rise in terror activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after the ceasefire between Pakistan's government and the outlawed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (TTP) ended in November last year.

A report released in July said that Pakistan has been witnessing a steady rise in suicide attacks. Pakistan in the first seven months of 2023 experienced 18 suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 200 people and injuring more than 450 others, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing a think tank report.

