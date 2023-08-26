Pakistan: Two injured in Improvised Explosive Device explosion in Bajaur 

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 26 : Two people suffered injuries when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off in Bajaur, Pakistan on Friday morning, reported Dawn citing the police and local residents.

The victims include the son of a tribal elder of Mamond Tehsil.

The residents added that the son of elder Malik Sultan Zeb, Hijad Ali was returning home in Larkholozo town along with some friends and relatives from a nearby playground when the IED placed beside a tree exploded, according to Dawn.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper and the largest circulated English newspaper in Pakistan.

Hijad Ali and Jan Sardar were severely injured in the blast and were immediately taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar.

According to the district police officer Nazeer Khan, a police team immediately rushed to the incident site to trace the perpetrators, reported Dawn.

Moreover, the police also collected evidence from the explosion site which will be used during the investigation, Khan added.

Furthermore, sources at the District Headquarters Hospital informed that the injured are now out of danger said Dawn.

Last week, as many as 11 labourers were killed and two sustained injuries in a bomb blast in the Gulmir Kot area in Pakistan’s North Waziristan, ARY News reported.

The police spokesperson said that the bomb exploded in a van in North Waziristan.

Notably, this attack comes weeks after the massive suicide blast in Bajaur, in which at least 63 people including 23 children were killed and over 200 people sustained injuries said ARY News.

The responsibility for the blast was claimed by the Taliban group, according to Al Jazeera.

The bombing targeted an election rally in Pakistan's border district of Bajaur.

A bomber detonated an explosives-packed vest near the platform as some 400 members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party, a significant government coalition partner led by hardline politician Fazlur Rehman, awaited the start of the speeches.

The suicide bomber detonated explosives when JUI-F members and supporters gathered in the town of Khar, near the border with Afghanistan. The convention started at 2 p.m., and the explosion happened at 4:10 p.m., according to the officials.

Notably, Pakistan has been witnessing a rise in terror activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after the ceasefire between Pakistan's government and the outlawed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (TTP) ended in November last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor