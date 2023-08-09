Pakistan: Two policemen, 3 others injured in hand grenade attack in Quetta

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 9 : A total of five people, including two policemen, were injured in a hand grenade attack on Quetta’s Joint Road on Wednesday, according to Dawn.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Captain (retired) Zohaib Mohsin said that initially, an exchange of fire took place between policemen and unknown miscreants. Later on, the miscreants hurled a hand grenade and fled from the scene.

SSP Mohsin arrived at the site of the incident and sought a briefing from the station house officer of the relevant police station.

According to Quetta Civil Hospital, Spokesperson Dr Waseem Baig said that the injured included a woman and two policemen were brought to the hospital, reported Dawn.

Baig further added that the injured were being given medical attention and pointed out that they were "out of danger."

SSP Mohsin however added that as independence day is approaching, security in the city was on 'high alert'. He said that the police officials are also deployed in civil clothes across the city for surveillance purposes.

Earlier on Monday, at least seven people lost their lives, including a newly elected Union Council chairman, in an explosion in Balochistan's Panjgur district.

The Balga­tar UC chairman Mohammad Ishaq was returning to his village from a wedding along with six other people and was targetted by a roadside bomb at Chakar Bazaar in the border area of Turbat and Panjgur districts, Dawn reported.

However, Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said that Ishaq's vehicle was targeted using a "powerful landmine." Moreover, according to a senior police official, all seven people died on the spot.

Last week, a Levies force senior officer and four others were injured in a bomb attack in the Mazai Adha region of Pakistan's Qila Abdullah on Thursday evening, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

According to officials, unidentified terrorists attached the explosive vehicle to the roof of a Levies vehicle. The explosive device went off when Risaldar Major Mohammad Nasim was travelling in it along with other people.

All five people were injured while the vehicle was damaged. Levies and Frontier Corps personnel rushed to the site of the incident. Levies and FC personnel took the injured to the district hospital Qila Abdullah, according to Dawn's report.

