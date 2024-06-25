Philippines: 9 injured in road accident

Manila, June 25 At least nine motorists have been injured in a car crash due to a tyre blowout in Quezon province, southeast of Manila, police said.

Police said one of the passenger van's rear tyres burst while travelling on a highway in Atimonan town before 5 p.m. local time on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the gutter on the roadside, roll down a hill, and tilt on its side. One of the passengers was thrown off the vehicle and onto the pavement.

Rescuers rushed the injured passengers to a local hospital for treatment.

