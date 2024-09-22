PM Modi Gifts Pashmina Shawl in Papier Mache Box to US First Lady Jill Biden (See Pics)

Prime Minister Modi gifted a beautifully crafted Pashmina shawl, renowned for its exceptional quality and exquisite beauty, to US First Lady Jill Biden. The shawl, originating from Jammu and Kashmir, was presented in an intricately designed papier mâché box, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the region. US President Joe Biden welcomed Prime Minister Modi to his residence in Delaware on Saturday, coinciding with the Quda Leaders Summit.

Prime Minister Modi presented President Biden with a rare antique silver train model, expertly hand-engraved by artisans from Maharashtra, known for their rich heritage in silver craftsmanship. Made of 92.5% silver, this vintage piece exemplifies the pinnacle of Indian metalworking artistry, featuring intricate details achieved through traditional techniques like engraving, repoussé, and elaborate filigree work.

The model pays homage to the steam locomotive era, blending artistic brilliance with historical significance. Highlighting the strong connections between India and the U.S., the silver train model features custom inscriptions, including "Delhi-Delaware" on the sides of the main carriage and "Indian Railways" on the engine, presented in both English and Hindi. These inscriptions are designed in the standard format typically seen on passenger trains in India, further stating the cultural significance of the gift.

