PM Modi is thinking about space in the right way, says aerospace engineer Thomas Pesquet

Paris [France], July 14 : Astronaut and aerospace engineer Thomas Pesquet praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is thinking about space in the right way. He also congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3 launch.

Space is used in navigation system, disaster relief, for urban planning and PM Modi is focused on these things, said Pesquet.

"I think he (PM Modi) is thinking about it (Space) the right way. Space does many things for you, but some are very short-term. Everyday navigation systems, disaster relief, using the images from space to doing public policy, or to doing urban planning, or to doing infrastructures. So that's step one, and that's what he's focused on," Thomas Pesquet said while speaking to ANI.

"The next step is to do more like exploration, go further and deeper into space and look at deeper, meaningful questions,” Presquet said.

"I think India is on the right track. I think it's doing the right thing. Like I was saying, he (PM Modi) is taking a lot of good decisions. He's using space for his people, and that's what you should do. I think it's great," he added.

"It is hugely difficult to have a space program. To send people into space is most difficult part of that. But I think India is going at an incredible speed towards that goal," he said.

He also congratulated India on the launch of Chandrayaan-3 and said that he is hopeful India will soon send astronauts too into space.

"Congratulations on Chandrayaan 3 launching to the moon, and then soon we'll see Indian astronauts... I think India is going to benefit from it," he added.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per the scheduled launch time.

