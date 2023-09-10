PM Modi, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva discuss ways to boost India-Brazil trade, cooperation in agriculture, technology

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi and discussed ways to boost trade and cooperation in agriculture, technology.

"Excellent meeting with President @LulaOficial. Ties between India and Brazil are very strong. We talked about ways to boost trade and cooperation in agriculture, technology and more. I also conveyed my best wishes for Brazil’s upcoming G20 Presidency," PM Modi wrote on 'X' formerly Twitter on Sunday.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has expressed “unwavering faith” in Brazil for leading the Group of Twenty (G20) presidency with dedication, and vision and has also assured “all possible cooperation” to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

India has passed the ceremonial gavel of the G20 presidency to Brazil on Sunday.

“India passes the gavel to Brazil. We have unwavering faith that they will lead with dedication, and vision and will further global unity as well as prosperity. India assures all possible cooperation to Brazil during their upcoming G20 Presidency. @LulaOficial,” wrote PM Modi on X.

"I congratulate Brazilian President and my friend Lula da Silva and hand over the gavel of Presidency," PM Modi said minutes before the New Delhi G20 Summit concluded.

"Earlier Lula da Silva handed over saplings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Session 3 of the G20 Summit.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in conducting the G20 Summit and set forth three priorities under his country’s presidency of the grouping. These, the Brazil President said include social inclusion and the fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development and reform of global governance institutions.

At the closing session of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said, "All these priorities are part of the Brazilian presidency motto which says 'Building a fair world and a sustainable planet'. Two task forces will be created - Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty and the Global Mobilisation against Climate Change."

His remarks came after PM Modi handed over the ceremonial gavel of the Group of 20 presidency to him. The Brazilian President said that the world needs to redouble its efforts to achieve the goal of ending world hunger by 2030.

"Shared my thoughts during Session 3 of the G20 Summit. This Session focussed on the theme of ‘One Future.’ Emphasized the need of the hour being to look beyond the idea of a Global Village and make the vision of Global Family a reality," posted PM Modi on X after the closing ceremony.

While Indonesia held the G20 presidency last year, Brazil will hold the presidency after India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor