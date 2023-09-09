PM Modi welcomes US President Joe Biden at G20 Summit Venue

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed US President Joe Biden as he arrived at the Bharat Mandapam venue at the Pragati Maidan in the national capital to attend the G20 summit meeting.

PM Modi and Biden shook hands and warmly greeted each other.

Visuals from the Bharat Mandapam showed PM Modi explaining the significance of the Konark wheel from Odisha that served as the backdrop to the photo-up.

The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes is also adapted into India's national flag and embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilization, and architectural excellence.

Biden arrived in India yesterday and was received at the airport by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Biden at his residence in New Delhi

During the meeting, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for President Biden’s vision and commitment to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared democratic values, strategic convergences and strong people-to-people ties, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

The two leaders commended the progress in implementing the futuristic and wide-ranging outcomes of PM Modi's historic State visit to the US in June 2023, including under the India-U.S. Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).

The Indo-US joint statement added that the leaders also welcomed the sustained momentum in bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence, trade, investment, education, health, research, innovation, culture and people-to-people ties.

Biden congratulated PM Modi and the people of India on Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing near the lunar south pole and highlighted deepening cooperation between the two countries in Space.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues. They agreed that India- US partnership was beneficial not only for the people of the two countries but also for global good.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Biden for the consistent support received from the United States in ensuring success of India’s G20 Presidency.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Modi was on a state visit to the US from June 21 to 24. During this, he led a special yoga event at the UN Headquarters, held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House and also addressed the UN Congress.

The 18th G20 Summit will conclude tomorrow.

