"PM Modi's US visit crucial for consolidating Quad progress": Dhruva Jaishankar of ORF

New York [US], September 27 : Dhruva Jaishankar, Executive Director of Observer Research Foundation (ORF) America, emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States for the Quad Summit was crucial for consolidating the progress made by the Quad over the past four years.

Speaking with ANI, Dhruva Jaishankar said, "I think it was about consolidating a lot that has been done in the past four years by the Quad. That was the main thing. There were a few new initiatives, including the Coast Guard initiative... But largely, I think it was about consolidating those gains."

Notably, to strengthen maritime security, the US Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, Australian Border Force, and Indian Coast Guard planned to launch a first-ever Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission in 2025 in the Indo-Pacific to improve interoperability. Through this effort, members of Japan Coast Guard, Australian Border Force, and Indian Coast Guard will spend time on board a US Coast Guard vessel operating in the Indo-Pacific.

He further said, "There was also equally, I think, very good coordination with third countries in regions, including Gaza, Ukraine, Yemen, and the South China Sea. So there was a good mention of global developments as well."

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countriesAustralia, India, Japan, and the United States. US President Joe Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders' Summit at his hometown Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21. It was the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders' Summit.

Apart from taking part in the Quad Summit, PM Modi had bilateral meetings with several leaders, including US President Joe Biden, engaged with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders and addressed the Summit of the Future at the United Nations.

On PM Modi's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dhruva Jaishankar asserted that India advocates for peace. He said, "India wants peace. I think the longer the war goes on, it's not in India's interests, not in many parties' interests. So I think, what India can do to help facilitate satisfactory outcomes for all sides is appreciated and I think India is one of the few countries that has good relation with Moscow and Kyiv. So, its trying to play a role in facilitating that outcome."

The ORF Executive Director also talked about the upcoming US presidential elections, and emphasised India's robust ties with both Republicans and Democrats. He said that India's relationship with the US is unlikely to undergo significant changes regardless of whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris assumes the presidency.

"The outcome is too early to determine... India has good relations with both Republicans and Democrats. I don't see the relationship fundamentally changing under either Trump or Harris presidency. There will be some shifts... I do think that we should prepare for some minor shifts in emphasis in different types of policies. There will be some shifts with Trump on trade and immigration. There will be some shifts with Kamala Harris also, despite her being a Democrat. The Indian-American community is sizeable and growing. They have a sizeable presence in key states like Georgia and Pennsylvania, among others... Both parties are trying to appeal to Indian-Americans as political donors since they are very wealthy, and in that sense they can play a big role."

The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor