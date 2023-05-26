PM Modi's visit to France will boost partnership for decades: French Ambassador

New Delhi [India], May 26 : The new Head of the Asia Department at the French Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Benoit Guidee has chosen India for his first foreign trip. After reaching the national capital, he spoke on Friday about the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on July 14 this year.

"The new Head of the Asia Department at the French Foreign Ministry, Amb. Benoit Guidee, chose India for his first foreign trip. Watch him speak on the preparation of PM @NarendraModi's visit to Paris as Chief Guest of France's National Day on July 14," French Embassy in India wrote on Twitter with a video message from Ambassador Benoit Guidee.

"Dear friends. Namaste. I'm delighted to be here in India for a couple of days of official meetings. I've chosen India as my first trip as director for Asia in the French Foreign Ministry. This was an obvious choice because India is our most important partner and most trusted partner in the region," he said in the video message.

"I have had very fruitful meetings with Indian officials to prepare the trip by Prime Minister Modi for Bastille Day on 14 July. We are delighted that this year Bastille Day will be India Day. So we are all waiting for this very important visit by Prime Minister Modi which will strengthen our partnership for the decades to come," he said speaking on India-France relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Guest of Honour on France's National Day on July 14.

The news was confirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month. He tweeted both in French and Hindi, expressing his pleasure over PM Modi's visit.

"Cher Narendra, heureux de t'accueillir a Paris comme invite d'honneur du defile du 14 juillet !," tweeted Macron in French, which translates to, "Dear Narendra, happy to welcome you to Paris as guest of honor on July 14!"

"priy nreNdr, 14 julaaii kii predd ke smmaanit atithike ruup meN tumhaaraa peris meN svaagt kr ke mujhe bhutkhushii hogii / ," tweeted Macron in Hindi, which translates to, "Dear Narendra, It will be my pleasure to welcome you to Paris as a guest of honor for the 14th of July parade."

On the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend this year's Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris this year.PM Modi was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Parade in Paris.

According to an official statement, an Indian armed forces contingent will participate in the Parade alongside their French counterparts.

PM Modi's visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries, the official statement read.

India and France defend the goals and tenets of the United Nations Charter, which serve as the cornerstone of collaboration between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region, and share a vision for peace and security, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

"This historic visit of PM Modi will also deliver common initiatives in order to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India's G20 Presidency," the official statement added.

