PM Narendra Modi to visit South Africa and Greece next week 

New Delhi [India], August 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit South Africa's Johannesburg from August 22-24 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. After his visit to South Africa, he will travel to Greece for an official visit at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

During his visit to South Africa, PM Modi will also participate in a special event "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue" being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other nations invited by South Africa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in a press release. He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release said, "This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019. The Summit will provide an opportunity to review progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping, and identify future areas of activity."

South Africa is set to host the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24. The alliance comprises five nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism."

Following his visit to South Africa, PM Modi will travel to Greece on August 25. During his visit, he will hold a meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discuss ways to further deepen the ties between the two nations. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries. He will also have an interaction with the Indian community in Greece.

"Following his visit to South Africa, Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years," MEA said in a press release.

It further said, "India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor