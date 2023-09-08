PM to hold more than 15 bilaterals with world leaders on G20 sidelines

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit set to be held under India's Presidency on September 9-10, according to sources.

On September 8, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts of Mauritius and Bangladesh at Lok Kalyan Marg, according to sources He will also hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

On September 9, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. He will hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On September 10, PM Modi will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will be having a pull-aside meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He will have bilateral meetings with leaders from Comoros, Turkey, South Korea, UAE, Nigeria, Brazil, the European Union and the European Council, according to sources.

India is hosting the G20 Leaders Summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 9-10. World leaders have started arriving in India to attend the G20 Summit.

So far, Mauritius Prime Minister Argentina President Alberto Angel Fernandez, World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, European Council President Charles Michel, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and several other leaders have arrived in India for the G20 Summit.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. Formed in 1999, the G20 was setup to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

