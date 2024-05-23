PoGB's nursing professional killed in alleged mob lynching incident in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], May 23 : An alleged mob lynching incident in Karachi has gained traction this week in Pakistan, in which Shahzad, a nursing professional lost his life.

He was a native of the Ghizer area of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), reported Pamir Times.

Citing the local reports, the Pamir Times, a local news organization from PoGB stated that Shahzad was blamed by the mob for stealing a bike, which started a scuffle and resulted in him being brutally beaten by the mob ultimately resulting in his death.

According to the same report, the local police and two others have arrested two individuals belonging to the incident remain at large.

According to Advocate Qamar Zaman Yasini, a counsel closely associated with the case " The attackers had allegedly called out the victim, blaming him for the robbery of the same bike on which he was sitting. This first led to a rash talk between both parties, and then violence broke out, in rebuttal the victim also tried to defend himself. Eventually, the locals joined the attack on Shehzad declaring him a robber. The victim then tried to escape, and the mob followed, all while beating him brutally."

"The victim ran over to the other side of the road, then he was thrown into a 'Nala' (sewage) and then threw a huge rock on his chest finally killing him on the spot. However, the police personnel reached the same spot and then recovered the body of Shehzad. But it is a blunder on the part of the police, as the police have declared themselves unaware of the entire scenario. We then recorded the statement and sent the information to the Ghizer court regarding the case", according to the Pamir Times report.

However, the details of the case are still awaited.

Notably, the people of PoGB suffer because of the lack of infrastructural development in the region, which forces them to migrate to other cities for essential needs like education and livelihood.

