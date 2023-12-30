PVR INOX chief Ajay Bijli turns singer with 'Ik Onkar'

New Delhi, Dec 30 The founder of PVR Cinemas Ajay Bijli, who has turned into a singer with the rendition of “Ik Onkar” has opened up on his passion for singing, and shared how he was always fond of the music since his childhood.

“Ik Onkar” is sung by Ajay Bijli, and the music is composed by Sheykhar Ravjiani. The music video is directed by filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Ajay shares a common trait with many entrepreneurs who have passions or hobbies beyond their primary focus on running their businesses. In his case, music and singing have always held a special place in his heart.

Talking to IANS, Bijli shared about his college band, his fondness for music, challenges he faced during the shoot of the track, and more.

“I have been singing and fond of music ever since I was a kid… I made a band in college called ‘Modus Operandi’. This was from 1985-88. Then I left it because I was more into business, but this thing was always there that one day I will go back and start singing,” said the Managing Director of PVR INOX.

Although he took a long hiatus from music after college, he restarted this hobby during the pandemic. During this period, Ajay formed a band named Random Order. This group performs their own unique interpretations of both Hindi and English cover songs.

“I formed a band called ‘Random Order’, and we did a lot of cover songs. Then a sole thought came that I should do some originals. This prayer ‘Ik Onkar’ which is a mool mantra, resonated with me, something that I have been singing everyday,” he told IANS.

He further said that for a long time he has been singing Harshdeep’s Kaur version of ‘Ik Onkar’ composed by A R Rahman from Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Rang De Basanti’ at home.

“But then I felt why don’t I come out with my own rendition. And I requested Sheykhar, to do a rendition for me. He was generous enough to make a melody which was original. And then I just sang it. I then thought about giving it more body, and then I went to my friend Rakeysh for a video, and he took me to Gurdwara Pathar Sahib, and the whole place is so picturesque. And not many people are familiar with the Guru Nanak story,” he said.

Bijli said that he is just releasing the song as somebody who is fond of music.

“And after that I want to release some more original songs, that’s what the musical journey is.”

On why he chose ‘Ik Onkar’ as his first Original song, Ajay said: “prayers are very personal. I sing so many prayers, but during Covid this was something I was saying every single day.

“I found the meaning quite deep. And I thought why not just start with this. I am not a religious expert, but it just worked for me.”

Gurdwara Pathar Sahib, is located on the Leh-Kargil road. The Gurdwara was built in 1517 to commemorate the visit to the Ladakh region of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder Guru of the Sikh faith.

If he faced any challenges during the shoot of the song in Ladakh, Ajay said: “No, they were very cooperative. They knew I was doing it for a noble cause, and not for monetary purposes.”

However, he said that special permissions were taken because Pathar Sahib is situated on the border.

“Rakeysh and his team managed all the permissions, with the Army, and Gurudwara committee. I was not doing a frivolous song, it’s a prayer. So they were very happy. There were no challenges, other than the fact I felt very cold in a kurta pyjama,” he added.

‘Ik Onkar’ also featured as part of the background score in the recently released movie ‘Dunki’ starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

