Rahul Bhat celebrates birthday on sets of Vikramaditya Motwane directorial 'Black Warrant'

Mumbai, Dec 7 Bollywood actor Rahul Bhat, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Kennedy', celebrated his birthday on Thursday in a unique way, on the sets of Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming project, 'Black Warrant'.

Reflecting on the experience, Rahul shared, "Celebrating my birthday on the sets of 'Black Warrant' was truly special."

He further mentioned, "It's a testament to the incredible journey we're undertaking, and I couldn't have asked for a better way to mark the day. Grateful for the opportunity and the amazing team I get to work with."

Meanwhile, Rahul is gearing up for 'Kennedy' which is directed by Anurag Kashyap, and marks the third collaboration between Kashyap and Bhat after 'Ugly' (2013) and 'Dobaaraa' (2022). The film follows the story of an insomniac former cop, Kennedy, who has been presumed dead for years.

'Kennedy', operates secretly for a corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

