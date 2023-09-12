RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Kuwait

Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], September 12 (ANI/WAM): Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi today received Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE, Jamal Al Ghunaim, at his Palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud wished the Ambassador success in performing his duties and enhancing UAE-Kuwait relations.

The Ras Al Khaimah Ruler and Al Ghunaim discussed the deep-rooted ties between their countries, and ways to further boost them across various sectors. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

For his part, Ambassador Al Ghunaim expressed thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for his warm welcome and hospitality, lauding the strong ties that their countries share in various areas. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor