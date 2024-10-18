"Russia interested to conclude it by peaceful means...Ukrainian side stopped negotiations": President Putin on Ukraine crsis

Moscow [Russia], October 18 : Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is interested to conclude the Ukraine crisis by peaceful means and it is the Ukraine side which has stopped the negotiations.

Addressing a media interaction ahead of BRICS Summit, Putin said the US has spoilt its relationship with Russia by imposing sanctions continuously and it has impacted them negatively.

"Russia is interested to conclude it by peaceful means. It was not us who stopped the negotiations but it was the Ukrainian side," he said.

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in conflict since February 2022.

Taking a dig at the US, Putin said the "entire world is thinking if the Dollar is worth using"...

"Even the traditional allies of the US have reduced their Dollar reserves...The US is late by some 15 years, they won't be able to stop the Chinese development," he said.

Answering another query, he said BRICS was never meant to be against anyone. "The Indian Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) said that BRICS is not an anti-western group, it is a non-western group...," Putin said.

He said Russia and China have established a unique relationship. "The interaction of Russia and China in the international arena is one of the key factors of global strategic stability..."

"Our relations with China are built on taking into consideration each other's interests," he said.

He emphasised that the primary indicator of change within the BRICS bloc is the emergence of new development centres, particularly in the Global South, Southeast Asia, and Africa. According to Putin, these regions are poised for "quite rapid" economic growth, fuelled by various factors that will shape the next phase of global economic power.

Putin explained that countries in Southeast Asia and Africa, where growth has been moderate but steady, are on the verge of becoming significant players in the global economy. "The development level of the countries with moderate pace of growth means that they have already reached a certain level in their development."

The Russian President stressed that BRICS nations, which include China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Russia, represent a considerable portion of the world's population and landmass.

"BRICS comprises 45 per cent of the planet's population, 33 per cent of land mass," he pointed out, underscoring the geopolitical weight of the bloc.

He highlighted that trade among BRICS countries has shown continuous growth, further solidifying their collective economic strength. "There has been a continuous growth in trade (in BRICS nations)," he said, reinforcing the bloc's role as a key player in global commerce.

Putin also mentioned his recent interactions with BRICS business leaders, where he reiterated the economic gains and potential of the member nations. "I have just intervened before nay BRICS Business Council - the entrepreneurs of our nations. I have cited figures (that) I have quoted before," he noted, emphasising the economic successes and ongoing collaboration within BRICS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin from October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

