Russia launches Kondor-FKA radar satellite into orbit

Vladivostok, Nov 30 Russia successfully launched the Soyuz-2.1a rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome of Russia's Far East early Saturday, placing the Kondor-FKA No. 2 radar satellite into its designated orbit.

Equipped with advanced radar technology, the Kondor-FKA satellites enable all-weather, round-the-clock Earth observation, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The second radar satellite, Kondor-FKA, has reached orbit! The launch systems worked as planned," Russia's space agency Roscosmos announced in a statement.

Unlike optical satellites, the Kondor-FKA series can penetrate cloud cover and operate in darkness, making them indispensable for a variety of tasks, including mapping, environmental monitoring, natural resource exploration, and guiding vessels through ice-covered routes, such as the Northern Sea Route during polar nights.

The Kondor series, developed by the NPO Mashinostroyeniya design bureau, has seen steady advancements since its inception. The first two satellites were launched in 2013 and 2014, while Kondor-FKA No. 1 entered orbit in 2023. Two more satellites are currently under construction, with the third Kondor-FKA launch planned for 2026.

Each Kondor-FKA satellite weighs approximately 1,050 kg and has a five-year operational lifespan.

