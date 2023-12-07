Russian President Putin concludes visit to Saudi Arabia after exchanging views on regional, international issues

Moscow [Russia], December 7 : Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia after exchanging views on current regional and international issues.

According to a joint statement at the conclusion of Putin's visit, the statement highlighted that both leaders held an official session of talks during which they reviewed relations between the two nations.

"Russian President and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince held an official session of talks, during which they reviewed the historical and strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways to develop them in all fields. Views were exchanged on the overall current regional and international situations," the President of Russia's website stated.

Moreover, Russia welcomed Saudi Arabia's launch of the "Saudi Green Initiative" and the "Middle East Green initiative", affirming its support for Saudi Arabia's efforts to combat climate change by implementing the circular carbon economy approach "launched by the Kingdom and approved by the leaders of the G20 countries."

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X, stating, Joint Statement at the Conclusion of the Visit of H.E. the Russian Federation President, to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia "The two Sides stressed their keenness to continue working to enhance mutual & joint investments in the two countries."

During the talks, the two sides further commended the success of the 8th session of the Saudi-Russian Joint Committee, held in October 2023 in Moscow, to enhance the close cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, highlighting the Israel-Hamas war, according to the joint statement, both leaders discussed developments in the ongoing situation in Palestine.

They "expressed their deep concern about the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and stressed the need to stop military operations in the Palestinian territories and the need to protect civilians in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law," according to the joint statement.

They further highlighted the need to enable international humanitarian organisations to play their role in "providing humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian people," including United Nations organisations, especially the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and to support their efforts in this regard.

Further reaffirming the two-state solution, both sides stressed that there is "no way to achieve security and stability in Palestine except through implementing international resolutions related to the two-state solution in order to ensure the creation of appropriate conditions for peaceful coexistence and economic development."

While concluding, Russia welcomed Saudi Arabia's hosting of the fourth Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance, scheduled to be held in November 2024, according to the statement.

Russian President Putin arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday after concluding his visit to the UAE in the same day.

