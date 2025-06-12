Russian President Putin, other world leaders express grief over Ahmedabad plane crash

Moscow/New Delhi, June 12 Condolences from leaders across the world continue to pour in for the people affected after an Air India flight bound for London, carrying over 240 passengers, crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred near the Meghaninagar area of the city, triggering a massive emergency response.

At least 169 Indians and 53 British nationals were travelling in Air India's flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick airport.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad..

"Please accept the deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of a passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. Kindly convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and near ones of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in this catastrophe," said Putin

President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu expressed grief and extended solidarity with the Government and people of India.

“I express profound sadness at the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad. At this difficult time, the government and people of Maldives stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of India,” Muizzu posted on X.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union, also expressed shock over the "heartbreaking news" from India.

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss. We share your pain. Dear Narendra Modi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow," she said.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel took to his social media, offering condolences on the tragic plane crash.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic crash of an Air India flight. I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating incident. Our thoughts are with the injured and all those impacted, including the emergency responders working tirelessly at the scene," Khaleel posted on X.

Foreign Minister of Israel, Gideon Sa'ar expressed sorrow over the incident and offered thoughts to the Indian people.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. Our hearts are with the Indian people following this terrible incident," Sa'ar posted on X.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong also extended solidarity with all those affected in the tragic plane crash.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Our hearts go out to the passengers and their families. We stand in solidarity with all those affected in this difficult time," Xu Feihong posted on X.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Azerbaijan also offered deepest condolences to the people affected in the accident and prayed for their recovery.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected. We hope for strength and healing in the days ahead," the Ministry posted on X.

On behalf of the US mission in India, US Charge d'Affaires Jorgan Andrews expressed sadness and offered thoughts to families affected by the horrific tragedy.

"On behalf of the US Mission in India, we are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with the families who have been affected by this horrific tragedy. We stand with India in this time of grief," the US Embassy in India posted on X.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed shock and grief after the Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," Starmer posted on X.

British Defence Secretary David Lammy also expressed grief at the devastating plane crash and offered condolences to those affected.

“Deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My thoughts are with all those affected. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support,” Lammy posted on X.

British Conservative Party MP Priti Patel urged the UK government to work with the Indian authorities to support the affected British families.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the plane crash at Ahmedabad and with the emergency services at the scene. This will be a worrying time for the families of those on board. As further information comes forward, the Government needs to ensure it is working with Indian authorities to support British families affected," said Patel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also took to social media, offering his deepest condolences on the tragic accident.

"Horrible news of a passenger plane crash in India. My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire people of India on this tragic day. Our thoughts are with all victims’ relatives and close ones in India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. We share your shock and grief on this tragic day. We all pray for as many lives to be saved as possible and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Zelensky posted on X.

