"Session at National press club spanned wide range of issues related to Operation Sindoor": All-Party Delegation leader Tharoor

Washington DC [US], June 7 : All-Party Delegation Leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday (local time) said the session in which he took part at the National Press Club in Washington spanned a wide range of issues related to Operation Sindoor and India's actions against terrorism.

"A lively session with Washington-based media at the National Press Club, moderated by its Indian-American Treasurer Poonam Sharma, spanned a wide range of issues related to Operation Sindoor and India's actions against terrorism," his post on X said.

Tharoor also held a telephone conversation with Senator Cory Booker, Member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and and briefed him on the monstrous terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a post on X, he said, "Enjoyed a warm & productive telephone conversation with Senator Cory Booker, Member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, last night. and briefed him on the monstrous terror attack in Pahalgam. Outlined the repeated provocations of terrorism emanating from across the border, laid out the details of Operation Sindoor, and emphasized India's firm resolve in countering any future acts of terrorism. Senator Booker unequivocally condemned terrorism and expressed sympathies with the victims. The conversation also touched upon broader themes in the strategic partnership, which enjoys robust support. Next time in person, Booker!" he stated.

The delegation also held a conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the US said, "The All Party Parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor had a warm and candid conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State today. The Indian Delegation briefed him on the atrocities of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor."

They also met Chris Van Hollen, a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and briefed him on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The Indian parliamentary delegation led by Dr Shashi Tharoor had a productive meeting with Senator Chris Van Hollen, member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The delegation briefed him on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, discussed India's subsequent Operation Sindoor, and put forth India's firm resolve to counter cross-border terrorism in all its forms. The Senator sympathized with the victims of repeated terror attacks in India, said that the US stands with India in the fight against terrorism, and expressed support for India's right to defend itself."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is leading the all-party delegation which includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

