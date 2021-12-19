Six bodies retrieved from collapsed building in central Kenya

Six bodies were on Sunday retrieved from a building in the central Kenyan county of Murang'a that collapsed while under construction.

James Macharia, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development said at a briefing in Nairobi that the search for survivors in the collapsed four-storey building had intensified.

He said the rescue operation was expected to end on Sunday, adding that the government will enhance inspection of residential and commercial buildings to ensure their structural integrity was not compromised.

The building was under construction when it collapsed on Friday, prompting a rescue mission. A search for more is ongoing. Macharia added that a building adjacent to the collapsed hotel was also under construction and will be demolished.

Macharia disclosed that 4,000 buildings had been identified as unsafe countrywide even as state agencies work on modalities of demolishing them to avert potential danger. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

