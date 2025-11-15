Storm Claudia leads to widespread disruption, flooding in parts of England

London, Nov 15 The UK Environment Agency on Saturday warned that while weather conditions are now more settled, ongoing river flooding impacts remain likely following Storm Claudia.

The recent heavy rainfall associated with Storm Claudia has led to widespread disruption, and flood risk remains in place across parts of England. Ongoing river flooding impacts are still probable throughout today, with residual minor flooding on some larger rivers expected to continue through to Tuesday, the agency stated.

While the Met Office’s rain and wind warnings have now expired, there were about 58 flood warnings and 150 flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - around Saturday noon, UK time.

"To date, the Environment Agency is reporting that 20 properties have flooded as a result of Storm Claudia, including some in Cumbria affected by earlier rainfall. More than 12,000 properties have been protected by flood defences and Environment Agency interventions so far," read a joint statement issued by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Environment Agency.

It said that officers are out on the ground to clear debris from trash screens, inspect assets and continue to erect temporary defences if required.

"Our sympathies are with the people who have sadly experienced flooding over recent days. Whilst this has only affected a small number of homes, it is no less devastating for those impacted and our officers will work with communities to support them. Following heavy rainfall it can take many days for river levels to fall and surface water to clear. Across large parts of England there are likely to be minor impacts and Environment Agency teams are on the ground, operating flood defences, checking assets, and supporting local authorities," said Joe Cuthbertson, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency.

Meanwhile, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident in South Wales in the early hours of Saturday following severe flooding across the town and surrounding communities, said the service.

The service agency set the alarm in Monmouth at 1:30 am, saying on its website that fire and rescue crews are working throughout the area alongside police, ambulance services, and other rescue support through the night and into the day.

Teams have been carrying out rescues, evacuations, welfare checks, and moving residents from affected areas to safe places, the agency said. However, conditions remain challenging due to fast-moving water, blocked routes, and continued pressure on local infrastructure, Xinhua news agency reported.

Area Manager Matt Jones said the flooding is "significant." The incident came after Storm Claudia. Local media reported that more rain and flooding are expected across Britain and Ireland on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor