Sunny Leone attends Ganga aarti in Varanasi with Abhishek Singh

Mumbai, Nov 17 Actress Sunny Leone, who has released her new track 'Third Party' with IAS officer-turned-actor Abhishek Singh, paid a visit to the holy city of Varanasi for Ganga aarti.

In the pictures shared by Abhishek Singh on his Instagram, Sunny can be seen dressed in ethnic attire. She wore a pink salwar suit, attending the Ganga aarti alongside ex-IAS officer Abhishek Singh, who sported Kurta Pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket.

Sunny also shared a video from Ganga aarti and wrote in the caption, "The most amazing experience in Varanasi watching the Ganga Aarti. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Sunny has been quite busy with back to back projects of late. Last month, she unveiled 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0', which is a modern version of a classic track from the film 'Yaraana'. Sung by Neeti Mohan and created by Enbee and Maya Govind, the composition is by Enbee and Anu Malik.

She is also one of the judges on mentor-based reality show, 'Glam Flame', which is for aspiring models.

In addition, the actress has also worked in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film, 'Kennedy', which also stars Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman (essayed by Rahul Bhat), long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

