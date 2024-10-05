Syria, Iran discuss ways to support Lebanon

Damascus, Oct 5 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday discussed ways to support Lebanon amid the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Lebanon.

According to Syria's state news agency SANA, Assad emphasised the strategic relationship between Syria and Iran during his meeting here with Araghchi and his delegation.

The President underlined the importance of their alliance in confronting challenges, particularly Israeli actions in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

He praised Iran's strong response to "Israeli violations" and reaffirmed Syria's commitment to resisting what he described as "occupation".

Both sides also stressed the need for coordinated efforts to halt the attacks and aid displaced Lebanese civilians.

Araghchi said that Tehran will continue to provide full support for Syria and the resistance front to counter Israel's occupation and warmongering in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Minister made the remarks in a meeting with al-Assad in Damascus on Saturday in Syria where he is on the second leg of his regional tour after paying an "important" visit to Lebanon on Friday.

"This (Iran's) principled stance is in line with protecting regional peace and stability and supporting national security of the countries in the region," he said.

The Syrian President, for his part, hailed Iran's strong stance in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and the right to self-defence as well as resistance against the Zionist enemy's occupation and aggression.

Assad said the international community must make all-out efforts to end Israel's criminal adventurism.

Syria's official news agency SANA quoted the Syrian President as saying that resistance against all forms of occupation, aggression, and mass killing is a legitimate right.

He commended Iran's "strong" response to Israel's repeated attacks on regional nations and violation of the sovereignty of the countries in the region.

He emphasized that Iran's military response on Tuesday night gave a lesson to the Zionist entity that the axis of resistance is capable of deterring the enemy and thwarting its plans and that it will remain strong and steadfast thanks to the will and solidarity of its people.

On Tuesday, Iran launched hundreds of missiles towards the Israeli entity's military, and espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise II.

The operation came in response to the regime's assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan, the Deputy Commander for Operations of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

Addressing a public sermon at the weekly Friday prayers to a huge number of worshipers in Tehran, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei hailed "the brilliant work of our armed forces" in launching the missile strike on the Tel Aviv area, saying it was "completely legal and legitimate".

--IANS

