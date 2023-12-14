Taiwan opposition leader visits China, month ahead of elections

Taipei [Taiwan], December 14 : Kuomintang (KMT) Vice Chair Andrew Hsia is making a significant visit to China, just a month ahead of Taiwan's crucial presidential and legislative elections, Taiwan News reported on Thursday.

The weeklong journey was organised back in October upon the invitation of actively engaged Taiwanese business figures in China, as stated by the opposition party.

Denying claims of potential meetings with high-ranking officials from the Chinese government's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), the KMT clarified its focus on engaging with Taiwanese business communities, according to Taiwan News.

Hsia's agenda includes attending events and seminars aimed at addressing concerns raised by Taiwanese business people. The scheduled destinations for these interactions are Chengdu, Nanchang, Zhongshan, Xiamen, and Chongqing.

Initiated on Wednesday (Dec. 13), the visit is driven by a genuine concern for the challenges faced by Taiwanese business people and investors in China, according to the KMT.

The party underscores its commitment to democratic principles and peace while highlighting its dedication to safeguarding the interests of citizens both domestically and abroad, Taiwan News reported.

The presidential elections in Taiwan are scheduled to be held on January 13, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor