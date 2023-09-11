Taliban criticises Pakistan's closure of Torkham border over "unjustifiable reasons" 

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 11 : Taliban-led Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Pakistan's closure of the Torkham border crossing for "unjustifiable reasons" goes against all previous agreements, customary international law and regulations, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

In a statement on Sunday, the Taliban-led Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that border crossing had been closed due to an incident where Pakistani army personnel fired upon security forces who were carrying out repairs on a post.

The Taliban-led government expressed grave concern and a sense of distrust over the decision of the Pakistani government to stop hundreds of containers of Afghan goods at Karachi post, citing "sensitive lists," Khaama Press reported. The decision has led to escalated tensions and the burning of a truckload of figs at the Waga port in Baluchistan, Pakistan.

Taliban-led Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the decision which has resulted in financial losses, created divisions and left stranded travellers, including women, patients, and children, on both sides of Torkham, terming them unjustifiable.

According to the Taliban-led Ministry, Pakistan's closure of the Torkham border crossing over "unjustifiable reasons" coincides with the arrival of Afghan agricultural products and fruits, which goes against all previous agreements, customary law, and commitments under international laws.

According to the statement, the Pakistan government's decision is affecting the trade and regional economy of Afghanistan which now depends "more on exports" and harms the national economy of Pakistan, according to Khaama Press report.

The Torkham border crossing was closed on Thursday after skirmishes between Taliban-appointed Afghan and Pakistani border forces, Khaama Press reported. These clashes have led to the death of four Afghan children, two Taliban forces and two Pakistani army personnel. Furthermore, the Torkham border crossing has also been closed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor