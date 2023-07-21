‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ trailer unravels unreported truth behind Kashmiri Pandit exodus

New Delhi, July 21 After the success of the critically acclaimed film ‘The Kashmir Files’, national award-winning filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri unveiled the trailer of the series titled ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’, which is far more eye-opening and spine-chilling.

The grand trailer launch event happened in Srinagar, Kashmir.

Woven together through real life anecdotes, survivor testimonies and archived footages, the trailer of ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ delves into the historical, ethnical, and geopolitical details, encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes and circumstances that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

It goes on to portray the state of affairs which led to the abrogation of Article 370 and its repercussions on Kashmir today.

As seen in the trailer, the narrative is captured via conversations with historians, experts, real life victims and their families including experts like Dr Meenakshi Jain who was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2020 for her work in the field of literature and education; Rakesh K Kaul who is the author of bestsellers ‘The Last Queen of Kashmir’ and ‘Dawn: The Warrior Princess of Kashmir’; Shesh Paul Vaid – the former Director General of Police of J&K; Manoj Raghuvanshi – ex TV journalist and the first journalist to do a lead story on terrorism erupting in Kashmir in July 1989; Dr. Tej Tikoo – Retired Colonel and veteran of 1971 Indo-Pak war and the author of ‘Kashmir: Its Aborigines and their Exodus’ among others.

While, ‘The Kashmir Files’ was a three-hour long movie which shook the nation, yet it was only the tip of the iceberg. This series is far more heart-wrenching, eye-opening and spine-chilling as it unravels the unreported realities, facts and the truth behind the massacre and the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits straight from the horses’ mouth.

It also maps the centuries old journey of Kashmir, hailed as the paradise on earth, its significance to India, its people and culture and their evolution from being a melting pot of civilisation and knowledge, to being repeatedly attacked, radicalised and systemically reduced to a warzone like condition of today.

Filmmaker Vivek said: “The genocide of Kashmir is a blot not only on India but on humanity. It is considered to be the biggest hidden tragedy of modern times. It was very important for us to tell this story honestly.”

“So far, in all the movies, literature and in media, what has been reported is contemporary. After 32 years when we made ‘The Kashmir Files’ based on four years of extensive research, it opened people’s eyes.

“But there were polarising views on the film – some felt that the movie portrayed only 10 percent of the reality and some felt that ‘The Kashmir Files’ was a propaganda film,” the director said.

“Therefore, it was important for us to open all the research and interviews we did in its purest and rawest form for people to understand that the truth is difficult to handle. I can guarantee that ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ will shatter your heart but the intention is so that we learn from history, and we develop a temperament of zero tolerance for terrorism and we stand up for humanity and our own people,” he added.

Producer Pallavi Joshi shared: “Our movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ was made after extensive research of four years. The deep pain and agony that the Kashmiri Pandit community went through when they shared it with us, it was very difficult for us to listen to their horror stories not just because we were so impacted by the grief and the pain they have gone through but also because we started feeling very small, realising that this story not made known to us by the government, administration, media and others.”

“When a section of the society started saying that this is untrue and a propaganda film, we realised that the truth in its true and naked form needs to come out in front of the people.

“So here we are presenting ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ which shows you the extensive research we have gone through, and you can hear the stories of unimaginable horror and terror that these pundits have gone through, from the horses’ mouth,” said Pallavi.

“So, it’s a series that every Indian should watch for every Indian needs to know what Kashmir means to India and how it is an intrinsic part of our country and will continue to remain so,” she added.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said: “In the new series ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’, Vivek has meticulously delved into the history, culture and geo-political complexities of the region through the lens of academicians, researchers, historians and real-life experiences of the people of Kashmir.”

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, “In ‘Kashmir Files: Unreported’, audiences will get to hear the spine-chilling stories of Kashmiri Pandits from the very people who have lived through the tragedy.”

Produced by Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s, IamBuddha Entertainment and Media LLP, the seven-part series will premiere on ZEE5 soon.

