Three enforced disappearances reported in Karachi and Balochistan, including BYC member

Karachi [Pakistan], May 22 : A member of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reportedly gone missing in Karachi after allegedly being detained by Pakistani security forces, while two other cases of enforced disappearance have been reported from Balochistan's Panjgur and Nushki districts in recent days.

According to local sources, security personnel raided a residence in Jam Goth, Malir, late Tuesday night and detained Mir Balach Baloch, son of Abdul Latif. Balach, an active member of the BYC, had previously participated in several protest movements in Karachi over the past year and was also subjected to enforced disappearance in July last year.

https://x.com/TBPEnglish/status/1925290541077442615

His family confirmed that he has gone missing again, and they currently have no information about his whereabouts. They have appealed for his immediate and safe release.

In a separate incident reported from Panjgur, a man named Mehrullah, son of Maqbool Ahmed, was allegedly taken from his home in Tasp on May 18. According to his family, he is a labourer with no political ties or affiliations. They have called on the authorities to disclose his location and ensure his safety without delay.

Meanwhile, in Nushki district, 25-year-old Naveed Jamaldini was reportedly abducted on May 19 while travelling with friends near Killi Badal Karez Cross. His family stated that two unmarked vehicles intercepted the group, and men in plain clothes took Naveed away at gunpoint.

"His companions were released hours later, but Naveed remains missing," the family said. They suspect that he was taken to Nushki Cantonment and have demanded his immediate release.

Enforced disappearances continue to be a serious human rights concern in Balochistan. International watchdogs, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly urged Pakistan to investigate such cases and take steps to end the practice, which leaves families in anguish and despair.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor