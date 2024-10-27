Tibetan delegation in Europe raises awareness on repression by China in Tibet

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 27 : A parliamentary delegation from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has intensified its global advocacy efforts by engaging with key figures in Switzerland to discuss the urgent situation in Tibet, a statement from CTA said.

The delegation, comprising parliamentarian MPs Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, Lobsang Gyatso Sither, and Tenzin Choezin met with Mario Fehr, Minister of Security of Zurich Council and embarked to express gratitude for his support during Dalai Lama's recent visit and his ongoing commitment to the Tibetan cause, the statement added.

As per the statement, during the meeting, the MPs detailed the escalating repressive measures imposed by the Chinese Communist government, aimed at erasing Tibetan religion, culture, language, and identity. They presented a letter of appeal, signed by the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament, along with a symbolic souvenir from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Minister Fehr acknowledged his long-standing connection with the Tibetan community since 1988, reinforcing the importance of international support against China's oppressive policies. In the afternoon, the delegation convened with members of the Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, as well as representatives from Tibet support groups and NGOs, the statement said.

They explored strategies to enhance collective advocacy efforts and discussed the delegation's objectives in challenging Chinese oppression. The MPs underscored the necessity of unity within the Tibetan struggle, responding to questions and fostering a collaborative spirit among attendees, as per the statement.

Tibet, a region with a rich cultural and spiritual heritage, came under Chinese control in the 1950s following a military invasion by the People's Republic of China (PRC).

This event marked the beginning of a complex and often contentious relationship between Tibet and the Chinese government, which has led to significant international concern over various issues related to human rights, cultural preservation, and environmental degradation.

The meeting also included Thinlay Chukki, a Representative of the Tibet Bureau in Geneva, and Phuntsok Topgyal, UN Advocacy Officer of the Tibet Bureau, further emphasizing the coordinated effort to shine a spotlight on China's violations of human rights in Tibet.

Since the invasion, China has implemented policies that many observers characterize as politically repressive and culturally suppressive. These measures have included the restriction of religious practices, the imposition of Mandarin as the primary language of instruction in schools, and the repression of Tibetan cultural expressions.

China's actions have often been framed as part of a broader agenda to assimilate Tibetan identity into a unified Chinese national identity, which has fueled ongoing tensions both within Tibet and between Tibetans and the Chinese government.

