Trump's 20-point Gaza plan "not ours," says Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar in Parliament

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3 : Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday told the National Assembly that the 20-point Gaza peace plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump was "not ours," while stressing there was no room for politicking on the issue, Dawn reported.

Dar, referring to his earlier press briefing in Islamabad, said: "I made it clear that the 20 points that President Trump made public are not ours. Changes were made to our draft. I have the record." He added, "This is the end result, and there is no room for politicking."

According to Dawn, Dar explained that eight Muslim and Arab countries Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt had engaged in a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly session, where the US president presented his plan to halt Israel's assault on Gaza.

Dar recounted that before the main session, foreign ministers of the eight countries convened a preparatory meeting in New York. "During the meeting, there was no other agenda. Today I am telling you the details," he said, noting that the discussions were deliberately kept discreet.

He said that Trump responded positively and assured that his team would work with the ministers on a "workable solution." Dar added that Trump mentioned he was scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soon and wanted to attempt halting the bombardment of Gaza.

"President Trump's committee also came and open talks were held on what they wanted [...]. They gave us a 20-point proposal," Dar said. The foreign ministers, he explained, chose to work within that framework, amending or deleting points as needed. "We held different meetings in the next 24 hours. We were exchanging hard copies in hotel rooms," he added.

Dawn reported that Dar described how the eight countries produced a counter-draft and sent it onward. Shortly after leaving New York, he received word that while some states wanted all eight ministers to sign, others said it was not essential. "This was a small thing in my eyes," Dar noted. "By the time we landed at our next destination, I was told the American side had received the draft."

When Trump later met Netanyahu on September 29, the US president announced the 20-point plan. Dar said he spoke with the Saudi foreign minister afterward, who told him some of the urgent points proposed by the eight countries were accepted, while others needed further discussion.

Quoting the Saudi minister, Dar said there were two choices: "to continue and perhaps Israel will continue its bloodshed, or we let Trump's plan be implemented and issue a joint statement." Dar agreed, saying, "I said you are right, we should do this," adding that the statement was finalised on September 29.

"This was the only way to end Israel's bombardment of Gaza when all other forums had failed. Statements will not suffice. We need practical work," Dar said, extending his gratitude to the other states involved.

Reaffirming Pakistan's long-held stance, Dar told the Assembly, "Pakistan's policy on Palestine remained the same as that of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. There has not been any change nor will there ever be," reiterating Islamabad's call for an independent Palestinian state with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Dawn also reported that Dar condemned Israel's interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which included former Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan. "According to our information, it is not confirmed yet, [...] but according to our information, Khan is included in this," Dar said, noting that Israel had detained activists after seizing 22 vessels from the fleet.

He said Pakistan had sought assistance from a third "influential" European country for Khan's release, though he did not disclose the name. "Definitive information would be known by Sunday," Dar added, assuring that efforts were underway to secure the release of Pakistanis aboard the flotilla.

