Two minors killed in landmine explosion in Afghanistan’s Faryab

Faryab [Afghanistan], September 26 : Two young shepherds lost their lives due to the explosion of a landmine in the Grizman district in Afghanistan’s Faryab province, Khaama Press reported on Tuesday.

The Head of information and culture in Faryab province said that the incident happened on Monday in Grizwan district when the two shepherds were playing with a landmine.

As per the Afghanistan-based news agency, the two who died were a 12-year-old boy and a 17 year old bot, both of whom were engaged in shepherding in the Ghulian area of this province

Unexploded landmines from past wars continue to detonate in various country regions, claiming civilian lives.

Previously, landmine explosions from past wars in Faryab province had also claimed people’s lives, especially children.

Based on statistics, nearly 606 square kilometres of Afghan soil is contaminated with unexploded landmines and explosive materials.

Experts say that to prevent such tragic events, the government and mine-clearance organizations should launch public awareness campaigns through media and educational programs to educate people about the dangers of landmines.

