Typhoon Kalmaegi heads for Vietnam; Emergency declared as another typhoon set to hit Philippines

Manila [Philippines]/Hanoi[Vietnam], November 6 : Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday announced a state of emergency after Typhoon Kalmaegi left at least 114 people dead in the country, local media reported.

The emergency was declared in the wake of the destruction of the typhoon, which is known by the local name Tino, as well as in anticipation of Tropical Storm Fung-wong, which is expected to enter the Philippines as a typhoon and will be given the local name Uwan over the weekend.

It may intensify into a super typhoon, the Philippine News Agency said, adding that it will make landfall in northern or central Luzon on November 10, possibly at or near its peak intensity.

Marcos was cited in the PNA news outlet report as saying that the declaration of a state of emergency, done on the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), will enable faster access to calamity funds, impose price controls on essential goods, and streamline procurement and relief operations.

Typhoon Kalmaegi is forecast to move west-northwestward and make landfall over central Vietnam Thursday night, the Vietnam News Agency said today. The report cited the country's National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warning that water levels are expected to rise by 0.3 to 0.6 metres for coastal areas from Hue city to Dak Lak province.

By 1 am on November 7 (local time), the typhoon is predicted to make landfall in Vietnam along the coast from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak, sustaining winds at Level 12 with gusts up to Level 15, and will continue moving west-northwest at some 25 km/h.

Heavy rainfall is predicted for several areas, including the central coastal region, the Central Highlands, and the southern region, with potential flash floods on small rivers and streams, landslides on slopes, and flooding in low-lying, urban, and industrial areas, the Vietnamese Met department said.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the Cebu region was among the hardest hit by Typhoon Kalmaegi, accounting for 71 of the 114 confirmed deaths and reporting widespread flooding and landslides across several towns and cities.

The Cebu region is still recovering from a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on September 30, which displaced thousands and resulted in the death of at least 79 people.

Typhoon Kalmaegi exited the Philippine area of responsibility at 12:30 am (local time). At 4 am today, the typhoon was located 265 km north northwest of Palawan Island, packing winds of 155 km per hour and gusts up to 190 km per hour. It is moving west-northwestward at 35 kph, according to PAGASA, the country's weather bureau.

Neighbouring Malaysia has expressed condolences to the people of the Philippines over the loss of lives due to the typhoon.

The Malaysian Prime Minister expressed his grief in a statement posted on X. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and extensive devastation caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines. Reports of severe flooding, landslides and the destruction of homes and infrastructure are heartbreaking. On behalf of the Government and people of Malaysia, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to all those affected by this tragedy."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Philippines as they begin to rebuild their communities," Anwar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor