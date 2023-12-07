UAE Embassy, ORF forge research-driven alliance to advance regional security, sustainability

New Delhi [India], December 7 : The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) formalised a research partnership with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on fostering bilateral cooperation and influential dialogues.

The UAE Embassy in New Delhi stated in a press release that the 12-month collaboration lays special focus at the Raisina Dialogue and encompasses four thematic pillars.

These pillars include UAE-India Defence Industrial Cooperation; Advancing Cooperation under the I2U2 Framework in Space and Technology; UAE-India and the BRICS+; as well as COP28 and Global Climate Narratives," the release stated.

According to the UAE Embassy, this partnership aims to address critical global challenges and contribute substantively to discussions on defence, technology, climate, and global security. The collaboration is positioned to set a new paradigm in international cooperation, emphasising the importance of research outcomes and impactful policy initiatives.

Abdulnasser Alshaali, the UAE Ambassador to India, conveyed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This research-driven collaboration underscores our shared commitment to conducting in-depth analysis and confronting global challenges through robust dialogue, innovation, and strategic cooperation. Leveraging our collective expertise, we aim to drive positive change and contribute meaningfully to crucial discussions on defence, technology, climate, and global security."

Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), expressed his anticipation for the collaboration, stating, "The research partnership between the UAE Embassy and ORF signifies a crucial step towards addressing the complex challenges of our times through diligent research. Through this collaboration, we aim to harness our combined strengths to conduct extensive research, providing innovative solutions and policy frameworks that will shape a sustainable and secure future."

The MoU represents a pivotal step towards mutual growth and development, rooted in the four thematic pillars meticulously designed to tackle imperative global challenges, the release added.

According to the UAE Embassy, the collaborative research efforts between the UAE Embassy and ORF are poised to redefine international cooperation paradigms and generate impactful policy outcomes.

