UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

Dubai [UAE], August 27 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Maia Sandu of Moldova on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean on the occasion. (ANI/WAM)

