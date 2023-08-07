UAE: MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Rwanda

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 7 (ANI/WAM): Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UAE, has received a copy of the credentials of John Mirenge, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the country.

Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador success in performing his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure in representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (ANI/WAM)

