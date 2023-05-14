UAE: SCC approves draft laws for Aviation Department, Airport Authority

Sharjah [UAE], May 14 (/WAM): The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), during its fourteenth session of its regular fourth legislative term at its headquarters in Sharjah, approved draft laws for the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department and the Sharjah International Airport Authority.

The session was chaired by Hanan Rashid Al Jarwan, Vice Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, and was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Ali Salem Al Midfa, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, along with his assistants Sara Al Madfa, Director of the Financial Department, and Salah Kakoum, Director of the Legal Department.

Also in attendance were Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, along with his assistants, in addition to Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Th, Director of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department.

Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Consultative Council, mentioned that the council had received a letter from the Sharjah Executive Council Secretariat referring a draft law on the restructuring of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department and the Sharjah International Airport Authority to the Sharjah Consultative Council on an urgent basis.

After the discussion, the council approved the two law projects to restructure the Sharjah International Airport Authority and the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department.

At the end of the session, the Secretary-General of the Council, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, announced that the next session, the fifteenth, will be held on May 25 and will discuss the policy of the Sharjah Municipalities Affairs Department. (/WAM)

