UAE: Thani Al Zeyoudi honours winners of Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup

Dubai [UAE], December 17 (ANI/WAM): Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, today honoured the winners of the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup in Abu Dhabi. The event, held at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City over the weekend, saw top-ranked female athletes testing their skills against each other across multiple divisions, including adult, Under-18, Under-16, and the newly introduced Under-14.

Over two exhilarating days, fierce competition unfolded among athletes representing various UAE clubs and academies. In the Under-14 category, Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club emerged as the top three academies respectively. For the Under-16 division, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed the top spot, followed by Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club.

In the Under-18 category, Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy secured the first position, with Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club also recognised for their commendable performances with second and third places. In the Adults category, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club took the first place, while Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club took the second and third places.

Winners across multiple categories were acknowledged and collectively received prizes totalling over AED400,000.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, commended the exemplary performances of the athletes, praising their exceptional skills and dedication. "Emirati women have always been at the forefront of various fields, epitomising creativity, and excellence. The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup serves as a pivotal platform, allowing our girls to showcase their skills and perpetuate the UAE's legacy of sporting eminence," said Al Dhaheri.

"The tournament highlighted the remarkable technical prowess and unwavering determination of Emirati girls on the mat. It signifies a promising future for jiu-jitsu, producing champions who will contribute to elevating Emirati sports to unprecedented levels," he added.

Ghala Alhammadi from Palms Sports - Team 777 clinched gold in U16 44kg. She said, "Winning the gold medal amidst tough competitions added a different flavour to the victory. I extend my heartfelt thanks to my coaches, club staff, and the supportive audience, whose presence greatly motivated me to give my best."

Aisha Alhammadi from Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club secured gold in U14 63kg. "The continuous training, and unwavering support from the Federation, club, family, and friends made this achievement possible. It wasn't easy, but my determination to win prevailed," she added.

Dana Ali Albreiki of Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club won gold in U18 -40kg. "Jiu-jitsu taught me the importance of determination and preparation, enabling me to achieve this gold medal. This victory isn't just mine; it uplifts the achievements of the Al Jazira club and inspires confidence in my female colleagues," she said.

Additionally, Maitha Shraim of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club secured a gold medal in the adult 48kg category. "This victory fuels my confidence for future competitions. I am committed to training harder and refining my techniques for greater accomplishments," she added. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor