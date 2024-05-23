UAE's honouring of climate action efforts a source of pride: International officials

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 23 (ANI/WAM): International officials, who received the First Class Order of Zayed II in recognition of their contributions to the success of COP28 and signing of the UAE Consensus, expressed their pride in receiving such a prestigious accolade from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which crowns their track records of tireless climate action efforts aimed at protecting the planet and the future of humanity.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of COP28, said, "In December in Dubai, we delivered the historic UAE Consensus, which set a new bar for climate action, delivering a groundbreaking negotiated text that keeps 1.5°C within reach. Those honoured today by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, helped us deliver this unprecedented agreement. Today's honourees built bridges, overcame divides and helped us deliver the UAE Consensus and Presidential Action Agenda. I extended my deepest gratitude to them. I'd like to make special mention of Prof. Saleemul Huq, who was on our advisory committee and was instrumental in driving the Loss and Damage Fund forward. After spending his life advocating for the most climate vulnerable, he tragically passed away in October and while he didn't see the results of COP28 I know we delivered for him."

For her part, Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, Egypt, stated, "Convening COP27 in Egypt and COP28 in the UAE consequently stands as a witness of an unprecedented Arab march that ensured a credible multilateral ambitious climate action, a testament to a remarkable model of cooperation between the leaderships of the UAE and Egypt. I feel short of words to express my gratitude for granting me such an honourable recognition ceremony by the UAE which I will always cherish and treasure."

Ruslan Edelgeriev, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Russia, commented, "The COP28 Presidency was able to reach balanced but innovative solutions in the UAE Consensus, which is in line with the spirit of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement. This approach will ensure that no one is left behind, creating a foundation for a prosperous future in which we can all live in harmony with nature and ensure sustainable development for future generations."

Ambassador Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Dr Pa'olelei Luteru, Permanent Representative to UN, Samoa, and Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), said, "Our small island developing states are the hardest hit by the climate crisis, a tragic twist of fate considering we contribute the least greenhouse gas emissions which lead to climate change. At our present level of warming, our people are forced to endure loss of life and economic disaster due to more severe storms, ruin of our marine ecosystems, land erosion, drought, and more devastating impacts. We must combine our efforts to reduce emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050, to avert even worse impacts.

The UAE COP28 outcome was critical with its landmark agreement that the world will transition away from fossil fuels, and its ambitious commitments to keep global warming from increasing beyond the 1.5°C limit. Without these pivotal pillars, hope is lost. It is imperative that every country makes good on the promises delivered at COP28 and advance progress to safeguard all people of our world."

Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President of AGRA, stated, "With the historic COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action, the UAE leadership secured a unifying endorsement by 159 Heads of State and Government that agriculture and food systems need to urgently adapt and transform in order to respond to climate change. As African communities and others all around the world continue to wrestle with the impact of climate change on a regular basis with droughts, floods, and other extreme events, we need to see continued collective leadership at the highest levels to ensure we come through on this bold vision."

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, said, "The IEA is honoured to be partnering with the UAE during its COP28 Presidency, as well as proud to have worked so effectively together to secure the historic package of energy outcomes agreed in Dubai. In my view, the UAE Consensus is a milestone in global climate action - laying the ground for transitions away from fossil fuels in energy systems to achieve net-zero global emissions by 2050, in line with the science, and keep the 1.5°C goal within reach. The IEA will continue its leadership role in tracking the full spectrum of energy outcomes from COP28 to ensure their delivery."(ANI/WAM)

