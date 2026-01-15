UK shuts Tehran embassy as tensions soar, diplomats withdrawn amid security fears

Tehran, Jan 15 The UK has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran and withdrawn all diplomatic staff, citing a worsening security situation as tensions escalate following Iran’s violent crackdown on protests and mounting speculation over possible US military action.

Confirming the move on Wednesday (local time), the UK Foreign Office said, “We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran. This will now operate remotely.”

It added that British staff had been withdrawn due to the prevailing security situation.

The decision comes at a time of heightened regional instability, with reports indicating that US President Donald Trump is considering potential military strikes against Iran.

The UK’s announcement followed a decision by the United States to evacuate some of its personnel from the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the Middle East.

Diplomatic relations between Iran and European countries have further deteriorated in recent days. Britain’s envoy to Iran was summoned, along with several other European diplomats, to what officials described as a tense meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday.

In response to that development, the UK’s Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer summoned Iran’s ambassador to London on Tuesday.

Despite the rising tensions, Araghchi struck a conciliatory tone in a separate interview with Fox News, saying Iran was “ready for negotiation” and had maintained that position for the past two decades.

“Diplomacy is much better than war,” he said, urging Washington to pursue a negotiated solution rather than military action.

At the same time, the Iranian foreign minister blamed what he described as terrorist groups for the unrest within the country, alleging it was part of an “Israeli plot” to “drag (Trump) into the conflict.”

The situation continues to remain grim in Iran.

