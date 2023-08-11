Ukraine: 8-year-old killed by Russian missile strike, claims Kyiv

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 11 : An eight-year-old child was killed by a Russian missile targeted at the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine, CNN reported citing Kyiv authorities.

“At about 10 a.m. (local time), the Russian military fired aerial ballistic missiles at the infrastructure of the Ivano-Frankivsk region," the Prosecutor General’s Office stated. "The missile hit the territory of a private house in the Kolomyia district."

"An 8-year-old boy died as a result of the attack. Information about other victims is currently being clarified,” CNN quoted the office.

Svitlana Onyshchuk, the head of Ivano-Frankivsk region military administration has said that the child was taken to hospital in critical condition, but doctors were unable to save him.

In another incident, several missile fragments fell on the territory of a children's hospital in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district Friday morning, CNN reported citing the city's military administration.

"Information on casualties and damage is being clarified," said Serhii Popko, head of the military administration in Kyiv.

Earlier in the day, Moscow claimed that it has eliminated another drone flying over the city and coming down near the Karamyshevskaya embankment

Another drone has been seen flying over the Russian capital Friday, with Moscow authorities saying it has been "eliminated."

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram: "A drone attempt was made to fly over the city. As a result of the air defence work, it was eliminated. No one was hurt when debris fell in the area of the Karamyshevskaya embankment. There are no serious damages. Emergency services are on site."

Meanwhile, several restrictions were placed on aircraft movements at Vnukovo airport south-west of Moscow, CNN reported citing TASS News Agency.

Earlier on Thursday, the local authorities in the Ukrainian city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region issued a mandatory evacuation order for the city and surrounding areas following intense Russian shelling, CNN reported.

The order stated that the mandatory evacuation has been announced for the residents of Kupyansk city, as well as of Zaoskilya, which lies on the east bank of the Oskil River.

In recent weeks, Russian forces have intensified attempts to break through Ukrainian front lines east of the Oskil River and have increased the frequency of air strikes and artillery barrages against settlements on both sides of the river.

