Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Germany promises to support its neighbor, amid Russia-Ukraine matter

Germany has promised to its neighbors, including Poland, to extend their support after Russia assaulted Ukraine. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement, "We are following very closely whether there will be an influx of refugees to our neighboring countries."

Germany "will provide massive help to the affected states -- especially our neighbor Poland -- should there be a large-scale influx,” and remains in close contact with Poland and the EU Commission, she said.

''Very concrete support for Ukraine's neighboring states can be provided very quickly,” the statement adds. Germany's interior minister also said that the country's security authorities are all set to take protective measures to counter any cyberattacks.