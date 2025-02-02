UK's Prince Edward meets Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward on Sunday met the Governor of Maharashtra CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Notably, Prince Edward arrived in India on Sunday for a three-day visit. The visit is focused on "championing young people" and promoting the benefits of non-formal education across the world.

During the meeting, Deputy High Commissioner of the UK for Western India Harjinder Kang, Private Secretary to The Duke - Alex Potts and Head of Political and Bilateral Affairs John Nickell were also present.

Sharing a post on X, Radhakrishnan wrote, "Delighted to welcome and meet His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward today at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Presented His Royal Highness the portrait of our Great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

Prince Edward on Sunday also met education leaders in Mumbai

In a post on X, the UK High Commission in India wrote, "The Duke of Edinburgh and @HMTCSouthAsia met top education leaders in Mumbai. They explored opportunities for UK-India education collaboration and International Award for Young People to improve learning outcomes."

Earlier in the day, the UK High Commission in India wrote on X, "HRH The Duke of Edinburgh is in India on a three-day visit championing young people and the benefits of non-formal education around the world through The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award."

In a statement, the British High Commission in India stated, "His Royal Highness will travel to Mumbai and Delhi to promote The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, delivered as The International Award for Young People (IAYP) in India: a non-formal education and learning framework supporting young people to find their purpose, place and passion in the world. Since its inception in India in 1962, the Award has helped more than 150,000 students from 325 schools and educational institutions across the country."

Prince Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip and the youngest sibling of King Charles III.

Prince Edward last visited India in 2018. This is his first official visit to India after being conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh in 2023 by King Charles III. After concluding his visit to India, Duke of Edinburgh will join The Duchess of Edinburgh, in visiting Nepal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor