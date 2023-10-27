UPSSF to take charge of seven new airports in UP

Lucknow, Oct 27 The Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF), a specialised dedicated force raised on the lines of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), will ensure security of seven newly constructed airports in Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, Aligarh, Moradabad and Azamgarh.

Principal secretary of the home department, Sanjay Prasad, has issued an order regarding the deployment of UPSSF at these airports.

The order instructs the UP director general of police to define the roles of UPSSF and local police and determine their respective responsibilities in security, prior to the force’s deployment.

The UPSSF was made operational from September 1, 2022, with deployment of its 30 personnel at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

