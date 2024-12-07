US: 1.1 million oven gloves recalled after consumers report 92 minor burns

New York, Dec 7 US video and e-commerce retailer QVC is recalling about 1.1 million of its "Temp-tations Oven Gloves" because they fail to provide sufficient heat protection, according to a notice published by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

QVC has received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection, including 92 minor burns, reports Xinhua news agency.

Consumers in possession of the now-recalled gloves are urged to stop using them immediately and contact QVC for a refund. More information can be found on the recall's online registration page.

According to the recall notice, the oven gloves were sold online at qvc.com as well as through QVC's televised and digital shopping platforms from August 2018 to August 2024 for between 4 dollars and 13 dollars a pair.

The products, which come in a range of colours and designs, came in single pairs or in sets, reports Xinhua, quoting The Associated Press on Friday in its report about the recall. "Temp-tations by Tara" is printed on a label inside the gloves.

