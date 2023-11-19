US aviation agency to probe SpaceX's 2nd Starship flight explosion

Washington, Nov 19 The second test flight of Elon Musk-run SpaceX’s Starship rocket has also triggered an investigation by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Starship lifted off from SpaceX's Starbase site in South Texas on Saturday and was set for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean about 90 minutes after launch.

However, the flight ended in just eight minutes, with the "rapid unscheduled disassembly" of Starship's upper stage, called a mishap by the FAA.

“A mishap occurred during the @SpaceX Starship OFT-2 launch from Boca Chica, Texas, on Saturday, November 18. The anomaly resulted in a loss of the vehicle. No injuries or public property damage have been reported,” the aviation regulator posted on X.

"The FAA will oversee the @SpaceX-led mishap investigation to ensure SpaceX complies with its FAA-approved mishap investigation plan and other regulatory requirements," the agency added.

Starship successfully lifted off under the power of all 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy Booster and made it through stage separation.

The booster, however, experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly shortly after stage separation while Starship's engines fired for several minutes on its way to space, according to SpaceX.

In May, a slew of environmental groups sued the US FAA for failing to address dangers of SpaceX's Starship rocket launch that spread plumes of potentially hazardous debris endangering human lives as well as habitats of animals.

On April 20, the first flight test of SpaceX's fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket, built to take humanity to the Moon, Mars and beyond, exploded shortly after lift off raining dust and debris on residents in Port Isabel, Texas.

